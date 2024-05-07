Version 1.0.2

Fixed a random disconnect issue*

Version 1.0.1 (Yesterday)

Added button to re-open campfire UI

Added higher danger notification to forage

Button to view the guidebook in the pregame lobby scene

*Disconnecting from the lobby service while in a game was causing players to be suddenly kicked from the match. Now disconnecting from the lobby service won't kick you from the match so you can play it out, however once returning to the lobby from the game you will disconnect. I am still looking into what is causing this error, but it shouldn't be nearly as obtrusive now.

As always please report any bugs via in game button or Steam discussion post.