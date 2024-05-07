 Skip to content

Tactical Nexus update for 7 May 2024

Correction of translation errors

Last edited 7 May 2024 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a translation error.
The correct meaning of Shining Sunstone is as follows　Sorry.

[Shining Sunstone]
You can activate the Solar Gate only once, at no cost.
If you have already activated the Solar Gate, you can activate it again.

