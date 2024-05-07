New Main Base Update v1.0

Good evening gamers! Hope you're doing well and ready for a new update? This update includes a new Main Base, opening of Teammate training, and more. This update includes Demo Version. Read on for details.

New Main Base and more!

Total transformation of our Main Base! Imagine a Main Base where possibilities are endless, both indoors and outdoors. We've raised the bar with upgraded shooting training facilities, and the menu screens are now indoors in the main hall, giving you the freedom to explore and move freely. With this update, you'll spawn directly into the transformed Main Base, ready for action.

Main Base is now starting without Character Selection, however in Main Base you can change Character and Weapon in Main Base Selection.

Automatic assignment of the last used team, making it super simple for you.

New players need not worry as the game will choose a team for you.

Train your teammate directly from the Main Base, allowing you to refine your skills together.

Step into our renewed halls, where every shooting sequence becomes a legendary experience.

Get ready to experience the ultimate Main Base experience!

Total Score feature has also been added to all training facility halls.

All training facilities in the Main Base have been updated with a 10-second delay if you exit and re-enter, ensuring optimal functionality.









Teammate training is now available directly from the Main Base. In Train Teammate, you get a feel for how your Teammate functions when you give it commands. Learn how in this training session. When you enter Train Teammate, both you and your Teammate spawn in the same team as your Main Base, so you can't switch teams there. If you want to switch teams, go to the Menu Area and change teams under Main Base Selection. Teammate is now more updated and will execute all your commands. If your Teammate is busy shooting or dealing with Match objects, it will respond with 'negative'. If your Teammate is available, it will respond with 'Roger That' and act accordingly, depending on its proximity to you. A Teammate is invaluable in tight Match situations, providing protection and area surveillance. When your Teammate sees an open path, it will continue forward.

Fog is now available on all Maps. Some Maps already have fog, but for those that don't, you can easily go into Settings and select Fog. This Fog can add an extra dimension to the gaming experience by limiting visibility and creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and excitement. It can simulate realistic weather conditions or create tactical challenges by hiding enemies or objects on the Map. You'll need to adapt your strategy and use sound effects and other clues to navigate through the fog and handle enemies cleverly.

We've updated our Compile Shaders Status to be available in-game. If shaders need to be compiled, a message will appear in the lower left corner of your screen. Once the process is complete, the message will disappear automatically.

Hot Fix

Fixed issues with exiting to Desktop from MainMenu UI.

Fixed issues with missing UIs after Singleplayer in Main Menu UI.

Fixed Steam Friend List UI issues in Lobby Room.

Fixed missing Character Selection UI issues.

Fixed Lobby Menu UI Match select issues.

Fixed Copy Text not disappearing when turning Invite Code off issues.

Fixed MiniMap issues in Training.

Fixed End Match issues in in-game Menus.

Fixed UI issues when dead inside Conquest Zone.

Fixed issues with showing FPS arms when exiting Menu Screens.

