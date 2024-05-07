Content Update 0.9.4.0

Content Update 0.9.4 has arrived and is full packed with a new arsenal of weapons enabling complete new playstyles, plenty of QoL improvements like overlay stats and crafting, faster skill tree and scene transitions and major memory leak fixes.
With update 0.9.4 we are kicking of our Early Access Season 14 and are also accouncing our first 48h Cataclysm Race event where things are a bit .... different.
48h Cataclysm Race Event
11.05. -12.05 at 7pm CEST. Featuring a price pool and a design with the devs price. Join our discord to participate and compete for the prices.
New Features:
New Weapons
Moonblade - Melee Weapon:
Each attack casts a cresent AoE in attack direction, damage scales with projectile damage. If carrying Sun Orb gain 2 sun orbs on attack, damage scales with melee damage.
Sun Orb - Range Weapon:
The projectile deal splash damage which scales with melee damage. If carrying Moonblade gain cresent AoE on attack that scales with projectile damage.
Gloomtide - Melee Weapon:
Spawns two orbiting melee blades each 2 seconds without attacking. If carrying Sunfire Sceptre gain 1 additonal orbiting projectile. Both trigger all projectile/melee effects.
Sunfire Sceptre - Range Weapon:
Spawns an orbiting projectile each second without attacking. If carrying Gloomtide gain 1 additonal orbiting melee blade. Both trigger all projectile/melee effects.
Buzz Harbinger - Range Weapon:
Instead of projectiles each attack spawns bumble bee companions that move like your projectiles and scale with companion damage. 30% chance on enemy death to spawn a bumble bee companion for 6 seconds.
Overlay Stats/ Crafting
- You can now open and view the stats screen during gameplay by pressing the hotkey ("I" or "Z" button depending on your settings)
- You can now open the crafting window during gameplay by pressing the ("c" button)
- Added the new stats and crafting window options to the controller selection menu
Consolidated UI
- The energy ressource bar was moved to the bottom so that you can have energy/endurance and dodge charges as well as your trinket and attack cooldowns all at one place. Please let us know your thoughts on this change. We will closely listen to your feedback.
Major Reworks
- World and Skill tree are now cached which means no long loading times from switching between skill tree and gameplay anymore
- Fixed major memory leaks that could lead to degraded performance on long play time
- Performance improvements for projectile spawns.
Balancing
- Bumble Bee companions have reduced lifespan of 6 seconds (was 8 seconds before)
- Very minor increase in enemy hp for endgame
- Higher tier maps now spawn a little bit earlier
Update 0.9.4 comes with massive changes and improvements to the scene management system which was tested in the beta branch for a while now. However, if you encounter any bugs/crashes please report them so that we can fix those as soon as possible.
Thanks for your support and for being part of this amazing journey!
