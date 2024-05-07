Patch Notes for Sluggerpunk v1.0.3

Patch Notes - v1.0.3
Additions
- Added new interface for Techno Surgeon
- Techno Surgeon can now grant armor to the player, allowing them to prevent damage for a few hits before breaking.
Fixes/Changes
~ Fixed the Grand Arena Collisions.
~ Fixed description in the Bestiary from continuing off screen.
~ Fixed Bestiary displaying incorrect information and added the name of enemies displayed above their description
~ Fixed the chests and breakable walls rendering above the player on the yellow line.
~ Fixed chests on the green line from rendering above the player.
~ Set the stopwatch recharge visual indicator to 0.
- Removed the old inventory interface from the Techno Surgeon to prepare for his new interface.
Changed files in this update