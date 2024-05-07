Patch Notes for Sluggerpunk v1.0.3

Patch Notes - v1.0.3

Additions

Added new interface for Techno Surgeon

Techno Surgeon can now grant armor to the player, allowing them to prevent damage for a few hits before breaking.

Fixes/Changes

~ Fixed the Grand Arena Collisions.

~ Fixed description in the Bestiary from continuing off screen.

~ Fixed Bestiary displaying incorrect information and added the name of enemies displayed above their description

~ Fixed the chests and breakable walls rendering above the player on the yellow line.

~ Fixed chests on the green line from rendering above the player.

~ Set the stopwatch recharge visual indicator to 0.