Sluggerpunk update for 7 May 2024

Patch Notes for Sluggerpunk v1.0.3

Build 14295324 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 22:09:25 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - v1.0.3

Additions

  • Added new interface for Techno Surgeon
  • Techno Surgeon can now grant armor to the player, allowing them to prevent damage for a few hits before breaking.

Fixes/Changes

~ Fixed the Grand Arena Collisions.
~ Fixed description in the Bestiary from continuing off screen.
~ Fixed Bestiary displaying incorrect information and added the name of enemies displayed above their description
~ Fixed the chests and breakable walls rendering above the player on the yellow line.
~ Fixed chests on the green line from rendering above the player.
~ Set the stopwatch recharge visual indicator to 0.

  • Removed the old inventory interface from the Techno Surgeon to prepare for his new interface.

