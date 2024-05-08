New Update : Wheat in crates / Canned + Ticketing in the Sphere

[Added]
- Wheat can now be placed in crates
- The crate of wheat can now be placed in the flour mill.
- New Steam Success added
- Tickets can be placed in the sphere
- Empty tin can now be placed in sphere
- Can Filler can now take cans from the sphere
- Can Maker can take aluminum ingots and cans with the sphere
- You can deposit aluminum ingots from a sphere into a can maker
- Add collision to missing trees
- Added 10 and 100 button on ore access point
[Modification]
- Holograms from the workshop without resources will not be saved after logging out.
[Fix]
- Correction of max game quality and book interface quality
- Sphere automatically attaches to oven after disconnection / reconnection
- Refinery can no longer be nested in another construction (collision problem)
- Correction of items retrieved from the crusher kit
- Correction of items recovered from the tube furnace kit
- Correction of objects recovered from the refinery kit
- Correction of items retrieved from the saw kit
- Correction of automatic crate placement when placed after crafting
- Correction of concrete mixer plan display
- Correction of the workshop problem that prevents crafts after picking up an item from the sphere
- Correction of tree shading
