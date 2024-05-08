 Skip to content

Center Station Simulator update for 8 May 2024

New Update : Wheat in crates / Canned + Ticketing in the Sphere

Share · View all patches · Build 14295204 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 10:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Added]

  • Wheat can now be placed in crates
  • The crate of wheat can now be placed in the flour mill.
  • New Steam Success added
  • Tickets can be placed in the sphere
  • Empty tin can now be placed in sphere
  • Can Filler can now take cans from the sphere
  • Can Maker can take aluminum ingots and cans with the sphere
  • You can deposit aluminum ingots from a sphere into a can maker
  • Add collision to missing trees
  • Added 10 and 100 button on ore access point

[Modification]

  • Holograms from the workshop without resources will not be saved after logging out.

[Fix]

  • Correction of max game quality and book interface quality
  • Sphere automatically attaches to oven after disconnection / reconnection
  • Refinery can no longer be nested in another construction (collision problem)
  • Correction of items retrieved from the crusher kit
  • Correction of items recovered from the tube furnace kit
  • Correction of objects recovered from the refinery kit
  • Correction of items retrieved from the saw kit
  • Correction of automatic crate placement when placed after crafting
  • Correction of concrete mixer plan display
  • Correction of the workshop problem that prevents crafts after picking up an item from the sphere
  • Correction of tree shading

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2823891
  • Loading history…
