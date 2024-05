Share · View all patches · Build 14295127 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Starlab v0.4.0 is ready for playtesting!

Adding Surfaces v3 with larger worlds, more dynamic terrain, and even better performance.

New shaders change the night sky into beautiful vistas showcasing worlds with phase, atmosphere, and clouds!

Vehicles are now destructible with dynamic damage punching holes revealing the components inside, and when destroyed vehicles fracture into pieces.

Playtest today and help shape the next update!