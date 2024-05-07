Update v1.11

Another update comin'atcha!!
We Fixed:::
-
Many of the events that result in soft-freezing due to a character not being able to get to their walking destinations.
-
Push-able NPCs
-
Minimal load time optimization chipping away at the further someone is in the game the longer the game loads (ie: in new game +)
-
Fix to all ladder climb speeds to make sure they're all consistent
-
Attempts to fix unable to collect certain trophies. Please report if you think you should have received a trophy from this version foreword. If you haven't received a trophy from save data before this update you won't automatically get the trophy. Only in starting a new game or actually getting the trophy for the first time after this patch or not is valid and it's what we are looking for to make sure this bug is fixed
-
Attempt to fix the further someone is in the game the longer the game loads (ie: in new game +)
-
Various object layering glitches.
-
Typos!
Still to fix....
-
CRDTech cards changing attributes every time the mini-game loads
-
When you have the map toggled on then teleport to another scene, the map goes away, But if you talk to someone (any intractable) the map comes back
As always if you have a bug you want to talk directly to the devs about please join our discord server and tell us about them. It's fun, it's interesting and it's helpful to us having you the players contribute to the QA process!
Changed files in this update