Fishton Gets A Tune-up

Fresh Vehicles
A new look for 3 vehicles.
- Coupe
- Van
- Hatchback
Storyline
- Added storyline assistant on screen. Can be removed with Shift-J.
- Journal opens to current page.
More Changes
- New life skills book to read at the library.
- Added a phone to the gas station that can be owned. The phone can be used to call the vendor when needed and multiple items can be bought each time.
- Added a sign outside the car factory that can be owned.
- Stores that offer work will indicate the first time you walk into the building.
Fix
- Gas pump handles are easier to pick up and can be put back with left click.
- Sleep works as intended.
- Movement doesn't get stuck after talking to Austin.
Changed files in this update