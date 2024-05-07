 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 7 May 2024

Fishton Gets A Tune-up

Last edited 7 May 2024

Fresh Vehicles
A new look for 3 vehicles.

  • Coupe
  • Van
  • Hatchback

Storyline

  • Added storyline assistant on screen. Can be removed with Shift-J.
  • Journal opens to current page.

More Changes

  • New life skills book to read at the library.
  • Added a phone to the gas station that can be owned. The phone can be used to call the vendor when needed and multiple items can be bought each time.
  • Added a sign outside the car factory that can be owned.
  • Stores that offer work will indicate the first time you walk into the building.

Fix

  • Gas pump handles are easier to pick up and can be put back with left click.
  • Sleep works as intended.
  • Movement doesn't get stuck after talking to Austin.

