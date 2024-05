Share · View all patches · Build 14295016 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Eggstraction is now available for purchase on Steam with a limited time 20% launch discount.

We hope you all have a cracking time with your friends!

If you run into any problems or have suggestions for the game please feel free to reach out directly at:

twoshoedgames@gmail.com