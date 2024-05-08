"Prelude to War" update now LIVE



Commanders, we have anew update this week for you all. This is not as big as some of our previous ones, the reason being the second campaign and a new gamemode are still in the works.

Regardless, the war effort needs must be met and we have managed to add some balance updates, squash more bugs and add a couple smaller items with this update. We are also happy to announce a whole new official Chinese translation allowing more people across the world to enjoy 9-Bit Armies in their native language.

If you are interested in helping translate we are continuing to work with community translations too.

9-Bit Armies现已推出中文版！

9-Bit Armies is now available in Chinese!

UI

Hidden Objectives now use dedicated stars for those objectives. They are displayed in both the objective display and the world map UI.

Tooltips should no longer remain on on-screen when going from tactical to challenge results.

Squished stars have been unsquished now.

Balance Changes

Reduced range of Destroyer "Infantry Chow" ability to prevent units out of reach from being snacked upon.

AI now does a better job of scouting the player in the early game.

Infantry inside bunkers are now healed over time.

Improved air transport loading sequence.

Various AI personality adjustments

Campaign

Adjusted all hidden objectives to correctly support new UI and report back to campaign for tracking completion on the world map

Added Markers to help players "Locate Gwen" when she spawns in as part of Hidden Objective Chains

Adjusted a couple of secret objective counts

Mission #05 - Adjusted location of bronze objectives to make easier/faster to collect them all

Mission #05 and #08 - Replaced Abandoned bases with new versions (so units no longer target the structures in middle of combat without player input)

Mission #05 - Adjusted a couple of portal locations

Misc