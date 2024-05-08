 Skip to content

Age of Irata Playtest update for 8 May 2024

Fixing minor bugs (and removing a porkchop on the floor...)

Share · View all patches · Build 14294768 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 03:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Fixing minor bugs that can cause the main menu to become unresponsive.
I also accidentally left a pork chop pickup on the floor during my testing... so that's been removed as well.

