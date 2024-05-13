 Skip to content

Fetish Room 18+ update for 13 May 2024

Hotfix

13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, players!

The update is here! We've fixed the issue with receiving two achievements and a black screen upon launch for some users. Now the game runs smoothly without any hiccups.

Cheers!

