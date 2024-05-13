Hello, players!
The update is here! We've fixed the issue with receiving two achievements and a black screen upon launch for some users. Now the game runs smoothly without any hiccups.
Cheers!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello, players!
The update is here! We've fixed the issue with receiving two achievements and a black screen upon launch for some users. Now the game runs smoothly without any hiccups.
Cheers!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update