0.9.31 Changelog

Added (2)
- Added VBSP flag -upgradeversion which upgrades an existing BSP to Strata Source BSP version 25
- Added mountinfo executable to print search paths used by the game
Fixed (5)
- Fixed ahop +strafe speed nerf not working if strafe keys were held (game/issues/2144)
- Fixed some displacements in older maps having no collision when traceray_force_vphysics is enabled
- Player can no longer flat shark while crouching
- Player doesn't get grounded while attempting flat sharking
- Water friction ticks are applied immediately at the start of flat sharking
Improved (4)
- Improvements to RJ water consistency (game/issues/1363)
- Replaced
dump_entity_sizeswith
cl_dump_entity_sizesand
sv_dump_entity_sizes
- Replaced
dumpentityfactorieswith
cl_dump_entity_factoriesand
sv_dump_entity_factories
- Replaced
dumpentitynamespaceswith
cl_dump_entity_namespacesand
sv_dump_entity_namespaces
Changed files in this update