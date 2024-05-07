 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 7 May 2024

2024.5.8 Game update

Share · View all patches · Build 14294660 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Game updated to 0.047

**

  1. Fixed the bug that the mouse can still interact with the backpack interface after closing the backpack interface.
  2. Adjusted that the backpack interface will not be closed after using items.
  3. Fixed the bug that after turning on the time stop cheating function, the cutscenes would become very slow and the water after drinking would not disappear.
  4. Fixed the bug that caused the task prompt to appear before the opening animation of China Old Alley has finished playing.
  5. Adjusted the material of the button on the map password device in the back room to make the prompt for the correct password more obvious.
  6. Updated the list of sponsors
  7. Added solutions to bugs encountered in the main interface.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 死寂 Content Depot 1727651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link