2024.5.8 Game update

**
Game updated to 0.047
**
- Fixed the bug that the mouse can still interact with the backpack interface after closing the backpack interface.
- Adjusted that the backpack interface will not be closed after using items.
- Fixed the bug that after turning on the time stop cheating function, the cutscenes would become very slow and the water after drinking would not disappear.
- Fixed the bug that caused the task prompt to appear before the opening animation of China Old Alley has finished playing.
- Adjusted the material of the button on the map password device in the back room to make the prompt for the correct password more obvious.
- Updated the list of sponsors
- Added solutions to bugs encountered in the main interface.
Changed files in this update