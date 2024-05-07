Patch Version 1.0.1

As we approach the end of the course this game was developed for, a patch is being rolled out to address a number of bugs/issues and implement certain features that weren’t included in the version 1.0 build. Additionally, the game is now available to download though Itch.io for Mac users. Hot Chocolate Productions is incredibly grateful for all of the support the community has shown BioDive, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for us!

Implemented the animation for elevators traveling up.

Small adjustment to credits to include opening cutscene voice acting.

Fixed an issue with the instructions menu scaling with pixel size rather than the screen size.

Soundtrack has been uploaded to Steam

A Mac version of the game has been uploaded to Itch.io

Implemented animations for the coffee maker.

Issue fixed where the player could walk inside of paintings in the background.

Issue fixed where spamming levers on the second floor would break the hitboxes for the moving grates.

Addressed an issue where players could access a testing save file before their first playthrough.

Light levels have been adjusted for the second floor.

Minor pause menu changes.

Version number has been added to the main menu