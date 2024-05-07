Update Notes for May 7th

Hello everyone! Thank you all for the bug reports! We were able to squash some major ones in this update!
Changes
- Parachute opens automatically and has more uses.
- You keep usable items when choosing to continue after a death or retrying an expedition. Wearable equipment is still lost upon death. (Testing this out to see if it would be a good change!)
- Fix for players inadvertently teleporting back to origin when trying to get unstuck from geometry.
- Disallow for the player to get temperature effects while they are in an UI screen.
- Fix for bug which would cause the previous scene to still be loaded when starting a quest from inside a building.
- Daily Mountain now runs on the same savefile as your main progression, to avoid possible overwriting of unlocks. (Such as cosmetics from the gachapon machine and quests)
- Redesigned Zone 4 routing, so it's less likely people become lost.
- Fixed people having a timer enabled when retrying the first route of Zone 4. (Which would mess with some other things as well)
- Tweaks in Zone 1 Routing to avoid people getting stuck.
- Fixed bug blocking access to Missing Cat Expedition.
- More easy access to dialogue in Olimark questline.
- Made certain rare chunks more likely to appear.
- Improved force of Wind Zones
- Fixed selection issue on Game Over Screen
- Fixed the player being able to go out of bounds in certain expeditions.
- Fixed some grammar issues and typos.
Changed files in this update