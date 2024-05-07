 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Surmount update for 7 May 2024

Update Notes for May 7th

Share · View all patches · Build 14294593 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 00:33:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Thank you all for the bug reports! We were able to squash some major ones in this update!

Changes
  • Parachute opens automatically and has more uses.
  • You keep usable items when choosing to continue after a death or retrying an expedition. Wearable equipment is still lost upon death. (Testing this out to see if it would be a good change!)
  • Fix for players inadvertently teleporting back to origin when trying to get unstuck from geometry.
  • Disallow for the player to get temperature effects while they are in an UI screen.
  • Fix for bug which would cause the previous scene to still be loaded when starting a quest from inside a building.
  • Daily Mountain now runs on the same savefile as your main progression, to avoid possible overwriting of unlocks. (Such as cosmetics from the gachapon machine and quests)
  • Redesigned Zone 4 routing, so it's less likely people become lost.
  • Fixed people having a timer enabled when retrying the first route of Zone 4. (Which would mess with some other things as well)
  • Tweaks in Zone 1 Routing to avoid people getting stuck.
  • Fixed bug blocking access to Missing Cat Expedition.
  • More easy access to dialogue in Olimark questline.
  • Made certain rare chunks more likely to appear.
  • Improved force of Wind Zones
  • Fixed selection issue on Game Over Screen
  • Fixed the player being able to go out of bounds in certain expeditions.
  • Fixed some grammar issues and typos.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1675001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link