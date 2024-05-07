Noble Fates 0.29.4.1 Released!

Hotfix
Fix for Crash from background sim
Props
Cancel Uncrate and Move Commands for Props that have been Traded
Prevent Trading Props that are queued to be Uncrated
Fix bug with Crating a Prop on one Map and Uncrating on another
Fix Reachability bug with Moving a Prop
Cut Tool
Improve Sustainable Algorithm
Improve Sustainable Frostcap Algorithm
Delivering Resources
Add Animation to show that work is being done
Shelves
Dragging over existing shelves doesn't replace them just to rotate them
Braces
Disable Projectile Collision
Disable LOS Collision
Walls now Replace Braces as expected
Tutorial
Increase Pacing
Add the word Tools to the relevant Tips
Expanded Building
Fix Research when Expanded Building is Disabled
Research Entry
Improve UX when Locked
Sleeping
Single Beds our Partner owns are less preferable than our own
Raids
Improve Difficulty Calculation
Autonomous Jobs
Lower Priority of Training```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!
Changed files in this update