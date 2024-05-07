Noble Fates 0.29.4.1 Released!

Hotfix

Fix for Crash from background sim Props Cancel Uncrate and Move Commands for Props that have been Traded Prevent Trading Props that are queued to be Uncrated Fix bug with Crating a Prop on one Map and Uncrating on another Fix Reachability bug with Moving a Prop Cut Tool Improve Sustainable Algorithm Improve Sustainable Frostcap Algorithm Delivering Resources Add Animation to show that work is being done Shelves Dragging over existing shelves doesn't replace them just to rotate them Braces Disable Projectile Collision Disable LOS Collision Walls now Replace Braces as expected Tutorial Increase Pacing Add the word Tools to the relevant Tips Expanded Building Fix Research when Expanded Building is Disabled Research Entry Improve UX when Locked Sleeping Single Beds our Partner owns are less preferable than our own Raids Improve Difficulty Calculation Autonomous Jobs Lower Priority of Training```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!