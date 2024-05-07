 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 7 May 2024

Noble Fates 0.29.4.1 Released!

7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fix for Crash from background sim  

Props  
Cancel Uncrate and Move Commands for Props that have been Traded  
Prevent Trading Props that are queued to be Uncrated  
Fix bug with Crating a Prop on one Map and Uncrating on another  
Fix Reachability bug with Moving a Prop

Cut Tool  
Improve Sustainable Algorithm  
Improve Sustainable Frostcap Algorithm  

Delivering Resources  
Add Animation to show that work is being done  

Shelves  
Dragging over existing shelves doesn't replace them just to rotate them  

Braces  
Disable Projectile Collision  
Disable LOS Collision  
Walls now Replace Braces as expected  

Tutorial  
Increase Pacing  
Add the word Tools to the relevant Tips  

Expanded Building  
Fix Research when Expanded Building is Disabled  

Research Entry  
Improve UX when Locked  

Sleeping  
Single Beds our Partner owns are less preferable than our own  

Raids  
Improve Difficulty Calculation  

Autonomous Jobs  
Lower Priority of Training```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

