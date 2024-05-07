-Fixed a bug for localized languages
-Populated a bit more bless coin to prevent further soft lock
-Other small game improvements
Harvest Island update for 7 May 2024
Small language fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Fixed a bug for localized languages
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Steam Deck Depot 1292502
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update