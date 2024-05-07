 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 7 May 2024

Small language fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14294565 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 19:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug for localized languages
-Populated a bit more bless coin to prevent further soft lock
-Other small game improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1292501
  • Loading history…
Steam Deck Depot 1292502
  • Loading history…
