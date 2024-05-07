 Skip to content

Tachyonest update for 7 May 2024

Tachyonest: Rewrite Patch 5

Tachyonest: Rewrite Patch 5
Build 14294561 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 19:59:14 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Endless mode
  • Reset Save button
  • Modules
  • Various minor things
  • Hivemind Archives (WIP)

Changes:

  • Fixed SS. Total Unit Replica
  • Rockets no longer turn into nukes when exploded, only when shot

Changed files in this update

