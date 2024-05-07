 Skip to content

Peglin update for 7 May 2024

v0.9.56 Hotfix

v0.9.56 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small hotfix has been deployed to address an issue with the game not updating the achievement data from steam properly if local saves were missing it.

