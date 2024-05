Share · View all patches · Build 14294341 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 19:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Fixed many visual bugs (text being wrong size and text bubble being in wrong places)

Fixed bug preventing progress past a certain slot machine

Fixed bug preventing players from buying packages

All changes appear to be fixed on my end need more user testing to be sure, so please let me know if you find any bugs.