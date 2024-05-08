V RISING 1.0 OUT NOW

There has never been a better time to be a Vampire! V Rising emerges from its Early Access coffin and rises into its full 1.0 release, and you can get it in all of its fully realized glory right now!

The journey to full release was rife with dangers and challenges, but your feedback and raw excitement helped us navigate the winding roads to a victorious 1.0 launch! We’re very excited to take this last step with you because we can truly spread our wings beyond this last footfall and take to the skies!

“After 5 years of dedication and relentless effort, we've realized the vision we set out for V Rising many years ago. I couldn't be prouder of our team for crafting a game that exemplifies what we're renowned for: unique genre hybrids focusing on gameplay first. With V Rising, we've elevated our craft to new heights. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every player who supported us during Early Access, empowering us to shape the game into what it is today. And to our new players, welcome to the finest iteration of V Rising Vampires!”

- Rickard Frisegård, CEO at Stunlock Studios

Join us in soaring into V Rising 1.0! Check out some of the improvements to look forward to in today’s release.

Get V Rising now with the Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack at a discount with our bundle...

Eternally Yours,

/Stunlock Studios