GHPC Update 20240507

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20240507.

This is a regular update, introducing new features, adjustments, and bug fixes.

We've got plenty more in the works for GHPC! As always, you can get additional info by visiting our Discord server and YouTube channel. Links are on the GHPC website.

NEW VEHICLES

T-64B

Release of T-64B tank for Soviet forces

Notable characteristics:

125mm smoothbore cannon with access to the newest Soviet ammunition

Modern 1A33 fire control system with laser rangefinder, automatic lead and superelevation, delta-D, cant correction, and more

1G42 gunner's sight with automatic and manual modes for range adjustment

Passive night vision sight with manually adjustable range scale

Composite upper hull armor (steel and glass textolite) reinforced with high-hardness surface plate

Composite turret armor (corundum ceramic "ultraporcelain" balls suspended in cast steel)

Access to "Kobra" Gun-Launched ATGM in MZ carousel only

NOTE: "Kobra" GLATGM is also now available in the T-80B!

BTR-70

Much like the previously added BTRs, this is an 8-wheeled APC armed with a 14.5mm KPV heavy machine gun and a 7.62mm PK medium machine gun. It is used by some GSFG units in-theater and will share the main APC role with the BTR-60PB in the Soviet forces.

KOBRA FLIGHT MODES

The 9M112 Kobra is a guided missile, designated as a Gun-Launched Anti-Tank Guided Missile (GLATGM) because it is loaded and fired from a tank gun rather than a traditional missile launch tube. The missile is radio-controlled to attempt to follow and align with the gunner's aim point during flight, making it a Semi-Automatic Command to Line of Sight (SACLOS) missile.

Unlike previous missiles in GHPC, the Kobra GLATGM has multiple flight modes based on the settings of the fire control system at launch time. The primary method of setting the missile's flight mode is by adjusting the range setting of the FCS, whether by using the laser rangefinder or manually adjusting. It is worth noting that the missile will always track the center point (the tip of the chevron reticle) regardless of whether the sight is in automatic or manual mode.

Flight modes:

1920-4000 meters: Elevated mode. The missile will launch at an elevated angle with a brief control lockout. Once the lockout ends and SACLOS guidance begins, the flight path will be 3-5 meters above the gunner's aimed line of sight (LOS) until a short distance remains to the target. The missile will then drop down into LOS until it strikes the target.

The missile will launch at an elevated angle with a brief control lockout. Once the lockout ends and SACLOS guidance begins, the flight path will be 3-5 meters above the gunner's aimed line of sight (LOS) until a short distance remains to the target. The missile will then drop down into LOS until it strikes the target. 1000-1920 meters: Normal mode. The missile will launch at an elevated angle with a brief control lockout. Once the lockout ends and SACLOS guidance begins, the missile immediately descends into LOS for the remaining duration of the flight.

The missile will launch at an elevated angle with a brief control lockout. Once the lockout ends and SACLOS guidance begins, the missile immediately descends into LOS for the remaining duration of the flight. 0-1000 meters: Direct/emergency mode. The missile will launch without extra elevation and with a shortened lockout. SACLOS guidance commences with no extra height or other deviations. While this mode is intended as a fallback for close range engagements when the missile is already loaded, it can also be forced (by resetting the FCS range to zero) in order to engage tricky targets such as helicopters.

Accompanying the new SACLOS flight modes for the Kobra, the Malyutka ATGM has received an overhaul to its Manual Command to Line of Sight (MCLOS) guidance system. Previously, the MCLOS flight model was a hybrid, more of a disguised SACLOS system. The missile would do unrealistic things like counter-steer itself to keep flying directly away from the gunsight when control was released. This has been corrected - the MCLOS flight model now provides direct control of the missile's steering with no assists, just like in reality.

What this means for players is that it will be necessary to re-train on the BMP-1's Malyutka ATGM. The Showcase mission and the BMP-1 Training mission are good opportunities for this.

Tips for handling MCLOS guidance:

Unlike a SACLOS system, the missile does not know where it is at all times. You will need to provide ALL steering instructions to the missile, and it will not assist you.

Be sure to counter-steer once you've made the missile slide over your target, to stop it from drifting further.

Avoid over-correcting. The safest technique for MCLOS is a series of short input spikes as you watch the missile flare dance around. Give it a "push" in the right direction, let go of the aim (or tap the release button if you've inverted your palm switch setting), and get ready to nudge it again when you see how it's reacted.

If there is turbulence that affects the flight path, you will need to manually correct for it. A quick and measured response is needed, or the missile may strike the ground before you can get it back on track.

With all of that out of the way, here's the full change log.

NEW CONTENT

Added new GSFG vehicle: T-64B

Added new GSFG vehicle: BTR-70

Added 9M112M and 9M112 "Kobra" GLATGMs, with 2x 9M112M standard in T-80B and T-64B

Added 2 new instant action missions in Eastern Hills: Destroy In Place, Ruined Regiment

Added the new vehicles and missiles to the campaign logistics system

Added T-64B to existing missions: Obscene Odyssey, Jolly Joust, Main Effort

FEATURES AND ADJUSTMENTS

Added camo netting as random attachment on M1, M1IP, and T-80B

Added reload callouts to manually loaded Soviet and East German vehicles

Changed Malyutka ATGM to true MCLOS guidance, with direct steering and no counter-correction

Improved visibility of tracking flare on Malyutka

Reduced number of zoom steps in 1G42 gunsight (T-80B and T-64B)

Made M833 deplete far sooner in campaign logistics system

Reduced skill of enemies in Abrams intro mission "Abrams Alley"

Improved pacing of M60A1 intro mission "Patton Pass"

Reticle illumination now defaults to activated in night missions

Improved 3BK14M performance to similar level as 3BK18M

Map markings can now update during missions

FIXES

Fixed crew voice lines for fire evacuation never playing

Fixed a game stability issue with M60A1/A3 turret throwing

Fixed game allowing inputs during mission load

Fixed decal not disappearing with searchlight cover on T-64A

Fixed clipping issue on T-62 searchlight

Fixed smoke coming from wrong location for M901 ITV

Fixed truck canvas cover generating spall

Fixed tracks falling off wheels when tanks flipped over

Fixed some pre-destroyed vehicles having illuminated lamps

Fixed heat distortion being visible through some hulls

Fixed sizes of water can decorations

Thanks for playing!