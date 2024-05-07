HumanitZ 910.B Update/Patch

Hey Survivors, this patch fixes some major game issues that we’ve had plaguing our game for some time plus issues found by the community from the latest patch. Below is a list of all the fixes and changes made.

Server owners will need to restart there servers to pull the new update

Loot has been balanced so rare items are harder to find.

Adjustment to durability of weapons making them reduce at a slightly faster rate.

Melee weapons with low durability are now less likely to land a headshot.

Skull marker added to the map on player death.

Added check to prevent player loading in with tilted camera bug.

Reduced melee damage dealt to player built structures.

Balanced the amount of fuel found in gas pumps and water found in toilets.

Increase sound attenuation of window smash sound.

Reduced player punch sound attenuation.

Optimization made to the apple tree.

New items added (can of beans and orange juice).

Now there is a ‘Never’ option when prompted to play the tutorial.

Map improvements and house changes.

Fixed random crash issue linked to melee combat.

Fixed potential crash issue when exiting to main menu.

Fixed issue where sometimes the 2nd melee swing would not register.

Fixed gun attachments disappearing when dropped and logging out.

Fixed not receiving empty bottles when adding dirty water to farm plots.

Fixed issue with seeds spawning at 0% durability.

Fixed issue where you can't interact with car fuel.

Fixed empty can not being removed from inventory when syphoning fuel.

Fixed infection icon not showing up on player HUD when player loads a save.

Fixed camera zooming in too much when loading inside a house.

Fixed issue with resolution quality resetting randomly.

Fixed gold desert eagle gunshot sound.

Fixed issue with infinite honey can spawn.

Fixed issue where player occasionally was unable to fish in the Ocean.

Kind regards

HZ Team