XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 7 May 2024

optimization

7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increase the maximum damage increase of spiritual power to 300%
Increase critical hit limit to 1100% (critical damage by 200%)
Simple mode: 5x experience
performance optimization

Changed files in this update

