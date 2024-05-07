Increase the maximum damage increase of spiritual power to 300%
Increase critical hit limit to 1100% (critical damage by 200%)
Simple mode: 5x experience
performance optimization
XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 7 May 2024
optimization
