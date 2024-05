Hello pool cleaners ;)

we fixed a couple of bugs like:

-visual bug with completed mission School Pool part 2

-problem with placing chairs in Oceanarium level

-problem with unpacking in tutorial stage

-heater on murder pools now will work (it was always working, there weren't any temperatury to changem, now you need to adjust the temp a little)

-other smaller bugs

Please let us know if there are still some problems.