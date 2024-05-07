Early Access 0.8.35E Update

General Updates
- Fixed the Japanese font to fix the problem of incorrect kanji display.
- Added Talk/OK button overlay, can be changed from attack button to dash button.
- Improved Key Binding settings.
- Enlarged the player's HP/MP bar HUD.
- Increased the remaining time of dead monsters by 2 seconds.
- Fixed Pet Relic so that it cannot attack barrels and chests.
- Remove some thorns
- Fixed some map areas
- Reduced the spread rate of items when they leave the chest. (Prevents items from falling into the abyss)
Balance Changes
- Kobold Champion transformation's normal attacks are faster.
- Elder transformation's normal attacks are faster.
- Skeleton Shield transformation's normal attacks are faster.
- Adjusted the hitbox size of all mini-boss transformations to be smaller.
- Reduce damage from exploding barrels 30% > 20%
- Reduce damage from poisonous mushrooms 20% > 15%
- Reduces damage from pendulums 15% > 10%
- Skeleton Shield and Scorpion enemies have been modified to be able to block attacks only from the front.
- Mole enemies will no longer throw grenades at other enemies.
- Cyclop and Condor enemies can be attacked. Easier to fall from flying state
- Gnome enemeies decrease turret damage.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Raven's Gust skill sometimes being displayed in reverse.
- Fixed Raven's attack animation
- Fixed flying enemies Sometimes floating in mid-air
- Fixed stuck dialogue If you move too far from the NPC
- Fixed the issue of incorrect UI display
- Fixed the issue of Localizing skill translations not being displayed.
- Fixed the problem that sometimes the wooden barrels were not displayed correctly.
- Fixed the issue of Demon Book - Enhance Cast not being displayed if using Dash to cancel the cast.
