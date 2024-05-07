 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zlime: Return Of Demon Lord update for 7 May 2024

Early Access 0.8.35E Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14294076 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Updates

  • Fixed the Japanese font to fix the problem of incorrect kanji display.
  • Added Talk/OK button overlay, can be changed from attack button to dash button.
  • Improved Key Binding settings.
  • Enlarged the player's HP/MP bar HUD.
  • Increased the remaining time of dead monsters by 2 seconds.
  • Fixed Pet Relic so that it cannot attack barrels and chests.
  • Remove some thorns
  • Fixed some map areas
  • Reduced the spread rate of items when they leave the chest. (Prevents items from falling into the abyss)

Balance Changes

  • Kobold Champion transformation's normal attacks are faster.
  • Elder transformation's normal attacks are faster.
  • Skeleton Shield transformation's normal attacks are faster.
  • Adjusted the hitbox size of all mini-boss transformations to be smaller.
  • Reduce damage from exploding barrels 30% > 20%
  • Reduce damage from poisonous mushrooms 20% > 15%
  • Reduces damage from pendulums 15% > 10%
  • Skeleton Shield and Scorpion enemies have been modified to be able to block attacks only from the front.
  • Mole enemies will no longer throw grenades at other enemies.
  • Cyclop and Condor enemies can be attacked. Easier to fall from flying state
  • Gnome enemeies decrease turret damage.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Raven's Gust skill sometimes being displayed in reverse.
  • Fixed Raven's attack animation
  • Fixed flying enemies Sometimes floating in mid-air
  • Fixed stuck dialogue If you move too far from the NPC
  • Fixed the issue of incorrect UI display
  • Fixed the issue of Localizing skill translations not being displayed.
  • Fixed the problem that sometimes the wooden barrels were not displayed correctly.
  • Fixed the issue of Demon Book - Enhance Cast not being displayed if using Dash to cancel the cast.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2583331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link