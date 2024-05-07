PixelOver 0.15.2 - New documentation website and improved home page

Share · View all patches · Build 14293867 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 18:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello! This new update primarily introduces the launch of the documentation website and the rework of the home page.

New features

[table]

[tr]

[td]

New documentation website with enhanced organization and search capabilities.



[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Changes

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Reworked the home page for improved user experience.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Updated translations with the latest changes (Portuguese and Russian).

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

[td][strong]Bug[/strong][/td]

[td][strong]Reference[/strong][/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed crash when moving multiple selected 3D objects.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed offset issue on selected animation keys after zooming in/out on the timeline.[/td]

[td]

(Reported by DM)

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed focused button color with modified primary color.[/td]

[td]

(Not reported)

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed issue accessing the examples folder on MacOS.[/td]

[td]

(Not reported)

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Roadmap for 2024

[table]

[tr]

[th]Animation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Edit 3D bones animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animations.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Tools and Objects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Particle systems.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Fluids.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]2D and 3D text objects.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]2D lights with support of normal and depth maps.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Pixelation and Effects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More available effects with a tool to place them easily.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Import Aseprite and PSD 2D formats.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Application[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Better favorite system with previews for shaders, palettes, dithering, ...[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you encounter any bugs or have feature suggestions, feel free to share them in the community forum. Thank you!