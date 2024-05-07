 Skip to content

God of Stickfights update for 7 May 2024

Hotfix 0.66.0

Hotfix 0.66.0

Last edited 7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.66.0

Hi, this update is not small, but I still classify it as a Hotfix because more than adding content it focuses on improving the game experience.
I'm still working on the next big update, I'm working hard to make the next character awesome in every way.

Have fun :)

  • Fixed bug with chat in online multiplayer that caused the caracther to still be moving sometimes

New input for chat " 1 " on keyboard

  • Fixed bug that prevented some players from playing custom games correctly

If the message “Match not found” when joining custom games appears, click refresh

  • UI reworked in some menus and GUI Improved
  • Improved connection stability when using a gamepad in online games (Xbox, Playstation).

This feature is still in testing, due to limitations I have not been able to test more controllers and in fact this game is not recommended to be played with a controller, but if you wish I guess you will now be able to use your controller

  • The block mechanic have been completely changed based of player feedback and his animation re-worked

