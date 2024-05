Share · View all patches · Build 14293719 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy

QOL

Added non-physics mode

Fixed several bugs with barrel attachment handling

Added item spawner to the level select

Weapons and Items

Added two bipods

Added barrel extension

Added MP5 holder stock

Added new picatinny rail model

Adjusted ACOG material

Adjusted CAWS scope

Changed 1911 audio

Story Mode

Made M2 ammo box buyable

Added Keycards, there is only one unlockable door as of now though