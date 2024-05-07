Previously, it would go to biology no matter what. I changed the scenes before, but for some reason, I did not do it in the controller for that sex gallery scene. It is now fixed. If you select Art, Art will play first.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 7 May 2024
Fix in Sex Gallery for Bria in Art/Bio class.
