Fire of Life: New Day update for 7 May 2024

Fix in Sex Gallery for Bria in Art/Bio class.

Build 14293688 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 18:19:09 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Previously, it would go to biology no matter what. I changed the scenes before, but for some reason, I did not do it in the controller for that sex gallery scene. It is now fixed. If you select Art, Art will play first.

