 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Guard the Tower Playtest update for 7 May 2024

Build 0.20.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14293575 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 18:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added music for levels 7 and 8
  • Increased number of monsters slightly for hard difficulty
  • Improved level 8 monster config

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2878301
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2878302
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2878303
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link