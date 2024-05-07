- Added music for levels 7 and 8
- Increased number of monsters slightly for hard difficulty
- Improved level 8 monster config
Guard the Tower Playtest update for 7 May 2024
Build 0.20.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2878301
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2878302
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2878303
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update