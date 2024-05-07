- Fixed a bug with the Electromancer's Overcharge innate that could cause your staff to get stuck in a perpetual reload state when pressed at the right (wrong?) time
- Fixed a bug that would cause the boon lock icon to appear in the burden menu
Boons & Burdens update for 7 May 2024
Hotfix 0.30c
