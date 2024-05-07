 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boons & Burdens update for 7 May 2024

Hotfix 0.30c

Share · View all patches · Build 14293560 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 18:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with the Electromancer's Overcharge innate that could cause your staff to get stuck in a perpetual reload state when pressed at the right (wrong?) time
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the boon lock icon to appear in the burden menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 2646121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link