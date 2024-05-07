-Fixed the bug causing cloud saves to fail.
-Fixed the bug preventing access to Chapter Four in the Japanese version.
-Fixed the bug causing infinite reloading of chapters when restarting chapters in the in-game menu.
-Fixed the bug causing the dog to fall from above in some levels of Chapter Four when restarting the level.
-Fixed the bug causing the game to freeze outside the map during the final performance of the epilogue.
-Fixed some typos in the text.
With My Past update for 7 May 2024
Patch Note v1.0.1
