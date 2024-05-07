Patch 0.9 - Final content update !

Hello everyone!
Today, we are pleased to announce the release of patch 0.9.
This patch is probably one of the largest in terms of content that we have been able to make along with patch 0.8, so grab some popcorn, we're going to explain everything to you in detail.
Backers' Tombs
First novelty in this Patch, we have added the backers' tombs.
There were 3 types of tombs, so we integrated 3 different messages.
See the ticket about the tombs: https://steamcommunity.com/games/1760330/announcements/detail/3712699226994582946?snr=2___
We also added a very large commemorative stele to thank all the people who contributed to the Kickstarter!
The Bestiary
In this update, we added a Bestiary that updates as you progress through your battles!
A bit of additional LORE through your victories ^-^
Steam Achievements
This has been requested quite a bit, and it's finally available!
Please note, you'll need to start a new game from the beginning.
We still have some bugs and inconsistencies with the Achievements, so don't be surprised if changes occur in that area.
Biome 6 The Forgotten Fortress
The Forgotten Fortress is the last area of the game that was missing.
Initially, we wanted to make it accessible in patch 0.8 but the graphical overhaul of the biomes took us much longer.
This area, completely optional to finish the game, is also the most difficult.
The secret of the ancient king is partly hidden here, it's up to you to decipher the messages we have left throughout the game world to understand the extent of your quest!
The True Ending
Version 0.9 also adds the "true ending". We won't say much about it to avoid spoilers, just know that this true ending will require a lot of additional gameplay time and research.
If you're lost, take the time to read the content of the steles.
And if it becomes too difficult for you, don't hesitate to accumulate a lot of gold to be able to buy all the skill points.
Good luck!
Artistic Rework Biome 3 and 4 "in progress"
In line with the graphical overhauls and the remaining work, we have begun the graphical overhaul of Biome 3 "The Ruins of Lemia".
This overhaul will be completed by the final release of the game, but no content will change.
Likewise, we still need to do the final overhaul of Biome 4 "The Cathedral".
Monster Balancing
Noreya is a quite particular metroidvania since it has a bit of this "RPG" aspect that allows you to farm monsters to acquire new skill points and become stronger, all while searching throughout the world for what increases your attack damage.
Some combos are very powerful.
Rather than nerfing all these nice options, we decided to increase the difficulty of big monsters / end-game monsters, mainly by increasing their HP.
So it will be wiser to avoid certain monsters at the beginning, even if the confrontation is possible.
What's left to do
Starting from 0.9, we consider the game as "complete".
This means that future updates will focus on balancing, technical optimization, and visual improvements.
There are still two places in the game that may suggest that something is missing, an area in Biome 1 and a door behind the statue of Aleph.
We had planned to do additional content, but with the problems encountered, this must be canceled.
Perhaps in a later update after the game is released?
Kickstarter Physical Rewards Status
We receive a lot of requests for Kickstarter rewards!
We will develop this topic in a dedicated ticket! (it will be simpler).
But we can already show you a preview of the Tarot card games that will soon go into production!
The rest of the rewards will arrive gradually, and the physical versions (console) as well as the audio CDs/vinyls, will take the longest to arrive!
On behalf of the entire team, I personally apologize for this, but we are facing production delays that can only be launched when the game is fully finished.
When is the final release?
Big news!
We can finally announce that the game will be released in its final version in June!
Just one more month to wait ^-^
We will make a special announcement soon to reveal the exact day.
Patch-Notes:
Adds/improvements:
- True ending Quest
- One more boss to fight
- Biome 6 The Forgotten Fortress
- Biome 3 Art Rework (still WIP)
- Bestiary
- Steam Achievements
- Backers tombs
- Change the Heal drop visual to make a difference with the HP+
- Add the difficulty mode and progression on the save slot
- Visual difference between the Dark Frog and the Dark Toad
- Add a progression circle when purchasing a Skill Point
Bug fix:
- Black blink between cinematics
- Ghost Zombie no SFX on attack
- b4_18 remove useless door
- No music on cinematics
- LogBook translation issues
- LORE/Writing fixes
- Missing steles in the LogBook
- Ghost switch bug on the minimap
- Entity play a SFX before the screen is visible (during the loading)
- Boss 3 possible to go out of the map
- JumpingSkull freeze if knockback on a specific frame
- World map fixes
- Boss 6 many fixes
- Resolve save/faith issues when praying on a statue and leaving the game
- Many Skilltree fixes
- Detect items on the map should now works properly
- Camera stuck on Boss 2
- Various Level Design/Arts fixs
- many elevator lead to death/OOB
- Camera stuck against Golden Widow
- Fix Dash Gold
- Improve Skill Boss 1
- Limit faith gauge length
Changed files in this update