Patch 0.9 - Final content update !

Hello everyone!

Today, we are pleased to announce the release of patch 0.9.

This patch is probably one of the largest in terms of content that we have been able to make along with patch 0.8, so grab some popcorn, we're going to explain everything to you in detail.

Backers' Tombs

First novelty in this Patch, we have added the backers' tombs.

There were 3 types of tombs, so we integrated 3 different messages.

See the ticket about the tombs: https://steamcommunity.com/games/1760330/announcements/detail/3712699226994582946?snr=2___

We also added a very large commemorative stele to thank all the people who contributed to the Kickstarter!

The Bestiary

In this update, we added a Bestiary that updates as you progress through your battles!

A bit of additional LORE through your victories ^-^

Steam Achievements

This has been requested quite a bit, and it's finally available!

Please note, you'll need to start a new game from the beginning.

We still have some bugs and inconsistencies with the Achievements, so don't be surprised if changes occur in that area.

Biome 6 The Forgotten Fortress

The Forgotten Fortress is the last area of the game that was missing.

Initially, we wanted to make it accessible in patch 0.8 but the graphical overhaul of the biomes took us much longer.

This area, completely optional to finish the game, is also the most difficult.

The secret of the ancient king is partly hidden here, it's up to you to decipher the messages we have left throughout the game world to understand the extent of your quest!

The True Ending

Version 0.9 also adds the "true ending". We won't say much about it to avoid spoilers, just know that this true ending will require a lot of additional gameplay time and research.

If you're lost, take the time to read the content of the steles.

And if it becomes too difficult for you, don't hesitate to accumulate a lot of gold to be able to buy all the skill points.

Good luck!



Artistic Rework Biome 3 and 4 "in progress"

In line with the graphical overhauls and the remaining work, we have begun the graphical overhaul of Biome 3 "The Ruins of Lemia".

This overhaul will be completed by the final release of the game, but no content will change.

Likewise, we still need to do the final overhaul of Biome 4 "The Cathedral".

Monster Balancing

Noreya is a quite particular metroidvania since it has a bit of this "RPG" aspect that allows you to farm monsters to acquire new skill points and become stronger, all while searching throughout the world for what increases your attack damage.

Some combos are very powerful.

Rather than nerfing all these nice options, we decided to increase the difficulty of big monsters / end-game monsters, mainly by increasing their HP.

So it will be wiser to avoid certain monsters at the beginning, even if the confrontation is possible.

What's left to do

Starting from 0.9, we consider the game as "complete".

This means that future updates will focus on balancing, technical optimization, and visual improvements.

There are still two places in the game that may suggest that something is missing, an area in Biome 1 and a door behind the statue of Aleph.

We had planned to do additional content, but with the problems encountered, this must be canceled.

Perhaps in a later update after the game is released?

Kickstarter Physical Rewards Status

We receive a lot of requests for Kickstarter rewards!

We will develop this topic in a dedicated ticket! (it will be simpler).

But we can already show you a preview of the Tarot card games that will soon go into production!

The rest of the rewards will arrive gradually, and the physical versions (console) as well as the audio CDs/vinyls, will take the longest to arrive!

On behalf of the entire team, I personally apologize for this, but we are facing production delays that can only be launched when the game is fully finished.

When is the final release?

Big news!

We can finally announce that the game will be released in its final version in June!

Just one more month to wait ^-^

We will make a special announcement soon to reveal the exact day.

Patch-Notes:

Adds/improvements:

True ending Quest

One more boss to fight

Biome 6 The Forgotten Fortress

Biome 3 Art Rework (still WIP)

Bestiary

Steam Achievements

Backers tombs

Change the Heal drop visual to make a difference with the HP+

Add the difficulty mode and progression on the save slot

Visual difference between the Dark Frog and the Dark Toad

Add a progression circle when purchasing a Skill Point

Bug fix: