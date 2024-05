Share · View all patches · Build 14293172 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 18:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Updated to v0.11.1.4 to address a very minor exp discrepancy in Chapter 7. This only affected saves that did Chapter 7 in v0.11.x, and can be corrected in the Temporal Rift if desired.

In addition, I've made the four character-based achievements correctly validate when achieves are validated in the Temporal Rift and updated the art on Ligaea's achieve.