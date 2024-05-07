General Content Update!

Hi guys really sorry for lack of communication on my end unfortunately I was not able to get all of chapter 2 done last month due to my real life job taking up my time and other responsibilities in the mean time I've decided to update the game with what I've done so far and hoping this month chapter 2 will be nice and the game will just feel more polished in general anyway lets talk about what's been done!

NEW ADDITIONS:

2 NEW LEVEL

NEW WEAPON (The Gatling)

VISUAL OVERHAUL (Still more to come!)

GENERAL FIXES

That's right we've added two brand new levels for you to try out with access to the newest weapon in your arsenal the Gatling gun!

On top of that I've started a visual overhaul for the game and the new textures really make the game pop out more!