You asked for changes-here they are 😽

All right you furry-loving beasts out there 🐯🦊🦁🐺

As promised, here is a new update to our game. We hope to address some of your worries with our game and hope you will enjoy the experience even more now.

Easy/Hard Mode:

We created this game originally with 40 cards (20 pairs) to discover each round. After we heard your feedback, we understood that we put the challenge before the casual game experience. So we adjusted it.

The Normal Mode features now 20 cards instead of 40

"Getting Hard Mode" was added with the original 40 cards

Hard Mode grants additional points

Adjustment to point system:

We also addressed the feedback that a round won't grant enough points, so we adjusted the difficulty.

Highest Streak Bonus adjusted (100 / 200 / 300 / 400/ 500 ...)

the discovery of pairs grants now 20 points instead of 10

the Streak Bonus was adjusted -> 30 / 50 / 150 / 300 / 350

Time Bonus was removed

Points to unlock gallery images were adjusted

Adjustment to the dialogue system:

"Need help? " Dialogue is triggering now after 7 fails, not after 5

Sounds:

-Added extra juicy sounds when checking a box

Rawr!