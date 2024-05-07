v0.18 Update

In this update, I'm addressing the major gameplay issues you've been reporting to me.
I hope you'll enjoy the new colonist behavior.
I'm always open (and hungry) for more feedback! So feel free to reach out on Discord to discuss anything you'd like to.
Patch Notes:
- Upgrade menu can be hidden without hiding all UI
- Path can be deleted
- You can choose if you want the path to stay or disappear automatically
- Sacrifice animation is faster
- Fixed inability to zoom/unzoom during sacrifice
- Your tech point are saved each time you unlock a new one
- Colonists will now not venture much higher/lower/further than the highest/lowest/farthest tree.
- Colonists now more often take paths in the best direction.
- Colonists searching for food will prioritize paths so you can decide where they should work.
- Trees of minor distance are also closer to the center, making the early game zone much more managable
- Rain is now on by default and without tech, and cannot be turned off or on.
- Rain comes and goes according to the weather cycle.
- The weather cycle is displayed at the top of the upgrade menu.
- Rain technology now increases the duration of rain instead of unlocking it.
- Baby trees have a progress bar to show their growth progress.
- There's now only one log file of up to 5mb instead of four of 20kb each.
Changed files in this update