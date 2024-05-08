 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Stormworks: Build and Rescue update for 8 May 2024

v1.11.0 - The Commercial Fishing Major Update OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 14292793 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Stormworkers,

The Commercial Fishing Major Update is OUT NOW!

Check out this new update for fishing nets, fish finding sonar, population and value variance, and more!

Please see our recent announcement for details on what to expect.

Please see the patch notes below for technical info on this update.

Please jump into game and check it out!

We look forward to hearing what you think, as well as your ideas for what you would like to see next in Stormworks!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.11.0 - Commercial Fishing (#2588 #12567)

Feature - Fishing Net

  • Link four fishing net hooks with rope logic links in a planar square to genearte a net
  • The sides of nets can be extended and contracted similar to a winch
  • Pulling nets through the water will cause them to billow out
  • Fish stick to the net and can be released via a logic node input

Feature - Fish Biomes and Rarity

  • Fish now spawn in appropriate biomes based on longitude and depth
  • Fish prices are now scaled based on biome rarity
  • Fish hotspots exist in the world where the maximum fish density is increased 4x
  • Fish hotspot map data can be purchased from fishing data vendors
  • Added server.getFishData addon lua command to fetch default prices, equipment type and resource type

Feature - Fish Finder

  • Detects a random fish in the area and outputs the yaw angle and distance.

Changed files in this update

Windows Stormworks Content Win32 Depot 573091
  • Loading history…
macOS Stormworks Content MacOS Depot 573092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link