v1.11.0 - The Commercial Fishing Major Update OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 14292793 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear Stormworkers,

The Commercial Fishing Major Update is OUT NOW!

Check out this new update for fishing nets, fish finding sonar, population and value variance, and more!

Please see our recent announcement for details on what to expect.

Please see the patch notes below for technical info on this update.

Please jump into game and check it out!

We look forward to hearing what you think, as well as your ideas for what you would like to see next in Stormworks!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.11.0 - Commercial Fishing (#2588 #12567)

Feature - Fishing Net

Link four fishing net hooks with rope logic links in a planar square to genearte a net

The sides of nets can be extended and contracted similar to a winch

Pulling nets through the water will cause them to billow out

Fish stick to the net and can be released via a logic node input

Feature - Fish Biomes and Rarity

Fish now spawn in appropriate biomes based on longitude and depth

Fish prices are now scaled based on biome rarity

Fish hotspots exist in the world where the maximum fish density is increased 4x

Fish hotspot map data can be purchased from fishing data vendors

Added server.getFishData addon lua command to fetch default prices, equipment type and resource type

Feature - Fish Finder