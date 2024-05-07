Update 1.0.10.3004

- Players who damaged an enemy may now receive a portion of experience, medallions, and loot when that enemy is sunk.
- A "My lost cargo" chest can now be retrieved for corks from one of the traders at the Three Whales or at the Tirpitz.
- An error that caused the "base on wheels" model to rotate when the camera drew away from it has been fixed.
- Stability of the game client and servers has been improved.
- You can now meet unexpected enemies in the southern part of the sector.
Changed files in this update