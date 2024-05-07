 Skip to content

Age of Water update for 7 May 2024

Update 1.0.10.3004

Share · View all patches · Build 14292745 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Players who damaged an enemy may now receive a portion of experience, medallions, and loot when that enemy is sunk.
  • A "My lost cargo" chest can now be retrieved for corks from one of the traders at the Three Whales or at the Tirpitz.
  • An error that caused the "base on wheels" model to rotate when the camera drew away from it has been fixed.
  • Stability of the game client and servers has been improved.
  • You can now meet unexpected enemies in the southern part of the sector.

