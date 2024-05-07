Events and NPC stories Gallery and Bug Fixes.

Hi folks,

Today's patch fixes a few perks that incorrectly increased enemy resistance to certain debuffs instead of reducing them. It also adds a new event and NPC stories gallery with a spoiler list of all the repeatable and unique events.

Events and stories you have yet to see will appear dimmer, while those you have seen (as of this patch and after) will be displayed in bright, full color. Most of the game's events contain multiple random branches that lead to entirely different scenarios.

The gallery will track the root event only, not how many different permutations you have seen. But it will give you an idea of how many game events you have seen or missed across your runs. You can also see which expansion or mod an event comes from, along with the event title.

Since you just installed this update, the events marked as seen will be 0.

NPCs with multiple stories will appear in the list multiple times, once per story. The exact number of events and NPC stories will vary based on your expansion and mod setup.

Last but not least, the Unity engine version was updated to the latest 2022 LTS version (which is the reason for the larger update size).

Patch Notes - 07/05 # 1.066.0