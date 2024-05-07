Follow Up Update for 5/7/2024!

Howdy again!

After yesterday's update work I decided to add a feature to the game that has been heavily requested by you all - a map marker!

Now when you pull up the map in-game, a small marker will appear to display you character's location. Keep in mind the map is hand-drawn, and like most stylized maps only designates the rough area that you are in.

I feel like this is a good compromise. It still enforces exploration and the sense of being lost in the woods, while giving a better hint at your location relative to the map's landmarks.

Thanks again, and let me know if you have any feedback!

-MMK