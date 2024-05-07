KIWF2 Update #2 v0.6.1.5s

Hey Exterminators!
Update #2 has arrived along with KIWF2's Early Access Roadmap!!
Save Sync
- New feature that allows clients to sync their save file with the host.
- This will overwrite your current save slot, so use with caution!
- Always starts disabled when you join a co-op session.
Accessibility
- Created a new sub-menu for Accessibility settings.
- Moved Arachnophobia settings to this new sub-menu.
- Added an option to disable strobe effects (only seen in the vents on the Vindicator)
Early Access Roadmap
- Added the Early Access Roadmap to the main menu.
- The roadmap also automatically pops up when you return to the Vindicator after beating the game.
- Some small text changes to make it more clear that Dimension Iota Eight, CyberCore, and Alpha One aren’t available yet.
- Screens on the Vindicator now show Iota Eight and CyberCore as “Coming Soon”
- Screens referring to Alpha One say “Error, Missing Datachip”, then “See Control Room”. After you complete the game, they switch to “Coming Soon”
Balance Changes
Spider Hunt
- Exterminators can no longer see spider nameplates.
- Spider idle sound spatialization fades away at close distances (only in Spider Hunt)
- The Tracker weapon can no longer spawn in Spider Hunt.
- Added more weapon spawns to the Vindicator and HEM maps.
- Changed the Exterminator vs. Spider ratio on all maps:
2-4 players: 1 Exterminator
5-7 players: 2 Exterminators
8 players: 3 Exterminators
Bug Fixes
Tracker
- Vacuumed spiders no longer have tracker blips
- The Secret Sniffer now actually works and has an audio cue to go with it.
- Unlike the Secret Sniffer Pro, the regular Sniffer upgrade doesn’t take verticality into account; you can use this to your advantage.
Rocket Launcher
- Fixed a bug where the UI displayed your ammo incorrectly when guiding a rocket.
- Fixed a bug where making a sharp turn with a rocket would cause your next rocket to spawn with the same turn speed.
- Fixed a bug where standing close to level geometry would sometimes prevent the guided rocket spawning, but still use ammo.
Misc
- Added more signage to make it clear where the Reactor is located.
- Added more signage to make it clear where Control is located.
- Added signage to provide hints on how to reach Control.
- Added a few missing localization strings for objectives in Arachnitopia and HEM
