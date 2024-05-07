 Skip to content

Kill It With Fire 2 update for 7 May 2024

KIWF2 Update #2 v0.6.1.5s

Share · View all patches · Build 14292544 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 16:46:32 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Exterminators!

Update #2 has arrived along with KIWF2's Early Access Roadmap!!

Save Sync
  • New feature that allows clients to sync their save file with the host.
  • This will overwrite your current save slot, so use with caution!
  • Always starts disabled when you join a co-op session.
Accessibility
  • Created a new sub-menu for Accessibility settings.
  • Moved Arachnophobia settings to this new sub-menu.
  • Added an option to disable strobe effects (only seen in the vents on the Vindicator)
Early Access Roadmap
  • Added the Early Access Roadmap to the main menu.
  • The roadmap also automatically pops up when you return to the Vindicator after beating the game.
  • Some small text changes to make it more clear that Dimension Iota Eight, CyberCore, and Alpha One aren’t available yet.
  • Screens on the Vindicator now show Iota Eight and CyberCore as “Coming Soon”
  • Screens referring to Alpha One say “Error, Missing Datachip”, then “See Control Room”. After you complete the game, they switch to “Coming Soon”

Balance Changes

Spider Hunt
  • Exterminators can no longer see spider nameplates.
  • Spider idle sound spatialization fades away at close distances (only in Spider Hunt)
  • The Tracker weapon can no longer spawn in Spider Hunt.
  • Added more weapon spawns to the Vindicator and HEM maps.
  • Changed the Exterminator vs. Spider ratio on all maps:
    2-4 players: 1 Exterminator
    5-7 players: 2 Exterminators
    8 players: 3 Exterminators

Bug Fixes

Tracker
  • Vacuumed spiders no longer have tracker blips
  • The Secret Sniffer now actually works and has an audio cue to go with it.
  • Unlike the Secret Sniffer Pro, the regular Sniffer upgrade doesn’t take verticality into account; you can use this to your advantage.
Rocket Launcher
  • Fixed a bug where the UI displayed your ammo incorrectly when guiding a rocket.
  • Fixed a bug where making a sharp turn with a rocket would cause your next rocket to spawn with the same turn speed.
  • Fixed a bug where standing close to level geometry would sometimes prevent the guided rocket spawning, but still use ammo.

Misc

  • Added more signage to make it clear where the Reactor is located.
  • Added more signage to make it clear where Control is located.
  • Added signage to provide hints on how to reach Control.
  • Added a few missing localization strings for objectives in Arachnitopia and HEM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2357000/Kill_It_With_Fire_2/

