- Fill tool in lobby drawing now respects layers
- [Robo] fix formatting issues with long words in info section during drawing phase
Draw & Guess update for 7 May 2024
Update Notes May 7th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Draw & Guess Win Depot 1483871
- Loading history…
Linux Draw & Guess Linux Depot 1483872
- Loading history…
macOS Draw & Guess Depot Mac Depot 1483873
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update