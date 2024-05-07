 Skip to content

Draw & Guess update for 7 May 2024

Update Notes May 7th

Share · View all patches · Build 14292533 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fill tool in lobby drawing now respects layers
  • [Robo] fix formatting issues with long words in info section during drawing phase

Changed files in this update

Windows Draw & Guess Win Depot 1483871
Linux Draw & Guess Linux Depot 1483872
macOS Draw &amp; Guess Depot Mac Depot 1483873
