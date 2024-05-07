 Skip to content

Old School update for 7 May 2024

CCTV Footage

Share · View all patches · Build 14292439 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Inheriting recent changes from Wrestling Empire, a new camera option makes it possible to drain the screen of colour for CCTV in school as well! It has also inherited a handful of new moves that makes trading blows a bigger part of fighting.

Meanwhile, this game introduces yet more unique content of its own - from a handful of new winter hats to new props that include toilet tissue and a hairdryer?! All this plus the usual intake of bug fixes and balancing for polish:
http://www.mdickie.com/guides/oldschool.pdf

