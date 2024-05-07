Release 0.3.13.1

The graphic update is a large under taking and even with all of our testing, some UI was missed.
We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release
(To access these new options utilize the Advance Options in the New Game setup.)
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.
Updates
- More 16:9 Graphics UI fixes
- More elements localized
- More tooltips
Bugs
- Addressed an issue that could show a mission completable even without the captain accepting a mission
- Addressed an issue for captains' with long transaction logs
Future Work
- Testing Time Controls for Captains to use
- Testing a new method on Location Title scaling while zooming
- Location Mini HUD is being reviewed and tested (showing location services before docking)
- Revisiting the Location Graphics (this includes the docked and undocked images)
