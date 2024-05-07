 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spaceport Trading Company update for 7 May 2024

Release 0.3.13.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14292391 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 16:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The graphic update is a large under taking and even with all of our testing, some UI was missed.
We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release
(To access these new options utilize the Advance Options in the New Game setup.)
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

  • More 16:9 Graphics UI fixes
  • More elements localized
  • More tooltips

Bugs

  • Addressed an issue that could show a mission completable even without the captain accepting a mission
  • Addressed an issue for captains' with long transaction logs

Future Work

  • Testing Time Controls for Captains to use
  • Testing a new method on Location Title scaling while zooming
  • Location Mini HUD is being reviewed and tested (showing location services before docking)
  • Revisiting the Location Graphics (this includes the docked and undocked images)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2618711
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2618712
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2618713
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link