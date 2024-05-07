Release 0.3.13.1

The graphic update is a large under taking and even with all of our testing, some UI was missed.

We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release

(To access these new options utilize the Advance Options in the New Game setup.)

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

More 16:9 Graphics UI fixes

More elements localized

More tooltips

Bugs

Addressed an issue that could show a mission completable even without the captain accepting a mission

Addressed an issue for captains' with long transaction logs

Future Work