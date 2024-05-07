TCC Release 1.1.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14292263 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy

For my quest to code-refactor the entire game (well, it will take a while (25 years)), I have decided to code refactor one of the parts which is the skin menu, it is significantly faster for me to add skins, but other areas can still be improved.

From now on, I'll include changelogs from github, you can contribute here: https://github.com/Infiland/TheColorfulCreature/issues

For the todo list, see here:

https://github.com/users/Infiland/projects/1/views/2

For the current progress, see here:

https://github.com/Infiland/TheColorfulCreature/milestones

R1.1.8.2 Changes