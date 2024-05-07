 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 7 May 2024

TCC Release 1.1.8.2

7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For my quest to code-refactor the entire game (well, it will take a while (25 years)), I have decided to code refactor one of the parts which is the skin menu, it is significantly faster for me to add skins, but other areas can still be improved.

From now on, I'll include changelogs from github, you can contribute here: https://github.com/Infiland/TheColorfulCreature/issues

For the todo list, see here:
https://github.com/users/Infiland/projects/1/views/2

For the current progress, see here:
https://github.com/Infiland/TheColorfulCreature/milestones

R1.1.8.2 Changes
  • Added portuguese hat, resolved #45
  • Reorganized folders again
  • Code-refactored o_skinselectbox, resolved #47
  • Removed s_skinselectlegendary, as legendary skins no longer exist, also removed global.skinschange
  • Added gitignore
  • Cheats are now always available, resolved #44
  • Debug can now be only activated with cheats on
  • Added new stat "Quests completed"
  • Changed splash texts

