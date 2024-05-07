 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vigilant Inquest Playtest update for 7 May 2024

Patch 0.10.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14292229 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 16:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Should have fixed scoreboard sometimes displaying incorrectly.
  • Improvements to grappling indicator.
  • Grappling hook will now cancel when the player is completely stationary for a whole second.
  • The weapon being displayed in the upgrade station will no longer be able to steal your grapple rope.
  • When gaining enough items in your inventory, you will now be able to scroll to view them.
  • You can no longer skip across death triggers.
  • Weapon smoke particles should no longer be visible through walls.
  • Doors will no longer crush the player when crouching inside a door.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2810291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link