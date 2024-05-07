- Should have fixed scoreboard sometimes displaying incorrectly.
- Improvements to grappling indicator.
- Grappling hook will now cancel when the player is completely stationary for a whole second.
- The weapon being displayed in the upgrade station will no longer be able to steal your grapple rope.
- When gaining enough items in your inventory, you will now be able to scroll to view them.
- You can no longer skip across death triggers.
- Weapon smoke particles should no longer be visible through walls.
- Doors will no longer crush the player when crouching inside a door.
Vigilant Inquest Playtest update for 7 May 2024
Patch 0.10.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
